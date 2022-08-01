e-Paper Get App

'Break into spanish prison to free Shakira': Twitterati create memes over singers tax fraud controversy

Famous singer Shakira has been in a controversy over tax fraud

Siddhi ChatterjeeUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Famous singer Shakira has been in a controversy over tax fraud. Her plea has been rejected by the Spanish Tax Agency. As a consequence, there is a possibility that the singer could be in prison. She may also have to pay a fine of more than 23 million euros. Reports floating online suggest that a Spanish prosecutor has suggested eight years of prison sentence for the singer.

There was a lot of buzz on social media after the news came out. There were also people who joked by saying that they would break into Spanish prison to free the singer. A lot of memes were created about the singer. Take a look at the same right here:

Earlier, the Spanish prosecutors had agreed on a deal to settle the alleged tax fraud. Although, the singer rejected the deal. PR firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement that the 45-year-old “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law.”

Read Also
Prosecutors to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira in Spanish tax fraud case
article-image
Read Also
Shakira harassed, stalked after announcing split from Gerard Pique: ‘I’m coming for you, my...
article-image
HomeViral'Break into spanish prison to free Shakira': Twitterati create memes over singers tax fraud controversy

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian lawn bowls team celebrate historic win to enter final, watch

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian lawn bowls team celebrate historic win to enter final, watch

Good news! No charge for web check-in in scheduled domestic flights

Good news! No charge for web check-in in scheduled domestic flights

Nearly 350 aircraft, including 62 operational aircraft of Spicejet inspected in last few months,...

Nearly 350 aircraft, including 62 operational aircraft of Spicejet inspected in last few months,...

'We're going for gold': India's lawn bowls team on reaching final in Commonwealth Games 2022

'We're going for gold': India's lawn bowls team on reaching final in Commonwealth Games 2022

Maharashtra Congress slams Nadda's remarks on family-run parties; says such psyche against...

Maharashtra Congress slams Nadda's remarks on family-run parties; says such psyche against...