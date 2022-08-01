'Break into spanish prison to free Shakira': Twitterati create memes over singers tax fraud controversy

File Photo

Famous singer Shakira has been in a controversy over tax fraud. Her plea has been rejected by the Spanish Tax Agency. As a consequence, there is a possibility that the singer could be in prison. She may also have to pay a fine of more than 23 million euros. Reports floating online suggest that a Spanish prosecutor has suggested eight years of prison sentence for the singer.

There was a lot of buzz on social media after the news came out. There were also people who joked by saying that they would break into Spanish prison to free the singer. A lot of memes were created about the singer. Take a look at the same right here:

Where’s Wanda when you need her #shakira pic.twitter.com/gxTdksf0si — 𖡼𖤣𖥧 Lanna 𖤣𖥧𖡼 (@lizziediariess) August 1, 2022

Those hips don’t lie but they also don’t pay taxes #Shakira pic.twitter.com/WHcJtaJyr9 — lancashire lad 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️♿️ (@punkbunny8) August 1, 2022

me breaking into spanish prison to free shakira pic.twitter.com/ijcNDNVfUq — beysmelanin (@beysmeIanin) July 29, 2022

Earlier, the Spanish prosecutors had agreed on a deal to settle the alleged tax fraud. Although, the singer rejected the deal. PR firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement that the 45-year-old “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law.”