'BRB, crying': Twitter is heartbroken over Daft Punk break-up

Hearts of music lovers across the globe stopped on Monday as Grammy-winning French music duo Daft Punk announced their split after 28 years of music collaboration.

The electronic music duo responsible for hits such as 'Get Lucky', 'One More Time' and 'Instant Crush' announced their break-up via an eight-minute-long video titled 'Epilogue'.

The clip, which was posted on their official YouTube page, follows its two members -- Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christon and Thomas Gangalter -- in their signature robot performance personas during a scene from their film Daft Punk's 'Electroma' followed by a title card that reads '1993-2021'.

The eight-minute clip begins with a scene from the duo's 2006 film 'Electroma' that features the pair, who for many years have concealed their features behind a robot concept -- walking around the desert, wearing in their familiar space helmets and leather jackets.

After a few moments into the video, one of the members looks at the other, removes his jacket, and reveals an energy pack on the back. The other touches a button on the pack. The first member walks away quickly and then explodes.

The scene cuts to a sunset, or possibly a sunrise, as a choral version of the group's song 'Touch' plays. The song is from the duo's 2013 'Random Access Memories' album, which in many ways was a culmination of their career.