'Life’s most beautiful gift': Doting dad T. Natarajan posts an adorable picture with daughter 'Hanvika'

Thangarasu Natarajan made headlines after his journey from tennis ball cricket in Salem to International debut against Australia made every cricket fan proud. Natarajan played a pivotal role in guiding team India to a series victory down under in the T20I series.

Moreover, he passed the toughest 'Test' with flying colours and took wickets at regular intervals in the longest format of the game as well. Natarajan was blessed with a baby girl four months ago.

The star bowler shared an adorable picture with his wife and daughter Hanvika the other day calling her "the life’s most beautiful gift."