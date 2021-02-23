'Life’s most beautiful gift': Doting dad T. Natarajan posts an adorable picture with daughter 'Hanvika'

Thangarasu Natarajan made headlines after his journey from tennis ball cricket in Salem to International debut against Australia made every cricket fan proud. Natarajan played a pivotal role in guiding team India to a series victory down under in the T20I series.
Moreover, he passed the toughest 'Test' with flying colours and took wickets at regular intervals in the longest format of the game as well. Natarajan was blessed with a baby girl four months ago.
The star bowler shared an adorable picture with his wife and daughter Hanvika the other day calling her "the life’s most beautiful gift."
Natarajan thanked her daughter for choosing the couple as parents. He further added "You are our life’s most beautiful gift. You are the reason why our life is so much happier".
Natarajan has become a fan favourite since his heroics on the Australian soil. The young gun from Tamil Nadu was picked up by Punjab Kings in 2017 but he couldn't deliver what was expected from him. The left arm pacer was roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018.
Since then, Natarajan has been in ominous touch. He has knocked over batsmen for fun in the IPL as well as in other domestic tournaments. The youngster has been included in the upcoming T20I series against England.