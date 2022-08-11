Brazil: Therapy horse rests on unwell man's chest, he breaks into tears; watch viral video

Twitter/GoodNewsCorrespondent

The bond between an animal and a human is sometimes too cute and gentle. Videos of pet and their owners/care takers keep doing rounds on social media very often. However, this video of a horse comforting a patient at a wellness center is a special one.

In a video shared on Twitter, we can see a horse closely approaching a bed-ridden man. As soon as the brown animal came close to his chest and rested there for a while, the patient was seen breaking into tears.

According to the tweet, the video comes from equinine therapy center in Brazil and the horse is a therapy animal named Paçoca. However, it was noted that these horses had never behaved so earlier.

The act of calm and gentleness towards the unwell person has won hearts on the internet. Watch video, right here:

