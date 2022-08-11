e-Paper Get App

Brazil: Therapy horse rests on unwell man's chest, he breaks into tears; watch viral video

According to the tweet, the video comes from equinine therapy center in Brazil.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Twitter/GoodNewsCorrespondent

The bond between an animal and a human is sometimes too cute and gentle. Videos of pet and their owners/care takers keep doing rounds on social media very often. However, this video of a horse comforting a patient at a wellness center is a special one.

In a video shared on Twitter, we can see a horse closely approaching a bed-ridden man. As soon as the brown animal came close to his chest and rested there for a while, the patient was seen breaking into tears.

According to the tweet, the video comes from equinine therapy center in Brazil and the horse is a therapy animal named Paçoca. However, it was noted that these horses had never behaved so earlier.

The act of calm and gentleness towards the unwell person has won hearts on the internet. Watch video, right here:

Read Also
'Dancing dad' Ricky Pond enjoys Tamil Hip-Hip 'Tum Tum', pet dog joins him in viral video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralBrazil: Therapy horse rests on unwell man's chest, he breaks into tears; watch viral video

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Tata Marathon to be held in city on January 15 after two-year gap

Mumbai updates: Tata Marathon to be held in city on January 15 after two-year gap

Bihar cabinet expansion likely to happen on August 16

Bihar cabinet expansion likely to happen on August 16

Things you should discover as an international student abroad

Things you should discover as an international student abroad

Nitish Kumar led government's floor test to prove majority in Bihar Assembly on August 24

Nitish Kumar led government's floor test to prove majority in Bihar Assembly on August 24

Anubrata Mondal arrested: BJP targets Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over TMC leader's arrest, says 'she...

Anubrata Mondal arrested: BJP targets Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over TMC leader's arrest, says 'she...