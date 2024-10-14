Brazil: Monkey Pulls Out Beer Bottle From Trash Bin, Consumes It In Viral Video

Monkey chugs beer in viral video | Social media

A video from Brazil is going viral on the internet as it captures a monkey pulling out a bottle of beer from trash and trying to sip some drops of remaining alcohol. It opens by showing two monkeys seated on a trash bin, where one of them holds the bottle in its hands and chugs a beer.

In incident reportedly surfaced from Paraná in Brazil showing two capuchin monkeys seated on a deserted lane's garbage bin and one chugging some beer from the discovered alcohol bottle.

Take a look at the video below

m macaco bêbado provou que somos mais parecidos do que pensávamos após beber uma cerveja que havia encontrado no lixo enquanto espectadores atônitos assistiam.



O vídeo, filmado no Paraná, mostra dois macacos-prego sentados em uma lata de lixo enquanto um deles bebe uma cerveja… pic.twitter.com/TRY3TSYLiW — Gazeta Brasil (@SigaGazetaBR) October 10, 2024

Officials responds to viral video

In response to the video taking the internet by storm, the Municipal Department of the Environment alerted people that such behaviour could result in concerns to the animal's health. The body warned that monkeys might be creatures closer to human existence, but consuming human food and drinks could be detrimental to their health.

More details

Did both the monkeys consume some beer? While the video managed to record only one of them drawing out a beer bottle from trash and treating itself on the scavenged drink, the other monkey suddenly toppled down. It was, however, unclear whether this monkey fell after consuming alcohol or just left the spot leaving its friend to sip it all alone.

Instances of monkeys being spotted consuming alcohol is rare and equally alarming. It demands people to be extra careful with respect to waste management and disposal, ensuring harmful products aren't later grabbed by the wildlife.

Similar incident

While the recent incident came from the streets of Brazil, a similar incident was earlier witnessed in India. In a case of monkey menace reported from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, a monkey was caught on camera entering a liquor shop and chugging a beer.

Video of monkey drinking beer goes viral pic.twitter.com/YOsWgp2WHE — Report1BharatEnglish (@Report1BharatEn) October 31, 2022

The monkey was accused of invading the store and shoplifting alcohol products. In the video which rolled out online in 2022, the monkey was seen drinking alcohol from a beer can. As the matter was highlighted through media, it was also said that the monkey would involve itself in stealing liquor from humans visiting the premises.