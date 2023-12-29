Brazil Horror: Woman Chops Off Husband's Penis For Having S*x With Teenage Niece, Flushes Severed Organ In Toilet

Representational Image | Pixabay

A woman in Brazil chopped off her husband's private parts after finding out that he had sex with his 15-year-old niece. The gruesome incident took place in in Atibaia, near Sao Paulo. After cutting her husband's penis, the 34-year-old wife reportedly took a photograph of the severed organ before flushing it down the toilet.

The woman surrendered at a police station after committing the crime. She was charged with attempted murder. Her husband, 39, reportedly survived the brutal attack, however, her current health condition remained unclear. While the police registered a case against the woman, there were no comments regarding her claim that her husband had sex with his niece.

Here's why she flushed husband's penis

As per multiple reports, the woman decided to cut her husband's private parts after she learned that he had engaged in a physical relationship with his niece. She seduced him before restraining him on their bed. She then cut his penis with a razor. She told the cops that she had flushed the severed penis in toilet because she heard it was "possible to reattach".

Woman surrenders in police station

After committing the gruesome act, the woman went to a police station with her brother. "Good evening, officer, I came to introduce myself because I just cut off my husband's penis," she asserted, leaving the cops stunned. She was slapped with the charge of attempted murder.

The age of consent is 14 in Brazil. The cops might look into whether the sexual relationship between the woman's husband and his niece was consensual. As per local media, the horrifying details of the incident have shocked the neighbourhood.