Brazil: Baby girl takes birth with 6-cm-long tail | Twitter

Of the many babies born every second in this world, some are detected with a rare condition or abnormality. Brazil saw a bizarre case that medical field labels as 'spina bifida,' a condition when a developing baby's spinal cord fails to develop while in the womb and sometimes appears on the skin above the spinal defect.

A baby girl born in Brazil took birth with a 6-cm-long tail on her back. Her case was reported in medical journals to later add that the anomaly was operated and removed by surgeons. It can be learnt that the baby was not treated at birth as visuals of her having the tail at six months were shared by the Journal of Pediatric Surgery.

The case study stated and explained in the journal read, "The neonate was born at term by cesarean delivery, with no maternal history of illness or drug exposure. The physical examination found a 6 cm skin-covered soft tissue tail growing up from the lumbosacral region. The neonate did not show neurological deficits or other dysmorphias. Postnatal MRI identified a spina bifida."

Surgical repair was performed with dermal sinus ligation, appendage removal, and dysraphism closure using a muscle flap. After 36 months of follow-up the patient has a normal neurologic examination and a favorable cosmetic result, adds the report in JoPS.

