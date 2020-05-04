Boys Locker Room: Chat group of Delhi teens glorifying gang rape busted on Twitter

While the internet can be a person or group’s faceless medium to interact and share their hidden desires, it’s definitely not a safe house that cannot be discovered. A Twitter user has shared some horrifying details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discuss ‘gang raping girls’.
A screenshot shared by a South Delhi girl that has hit the viral note, reveals the gruesome details of a group called "boy's locker room" or "Bois Locker Room" (there are reportedly several such groups on Instagram and Snapchat) on the photo sharing app. The girl has accused the participants of the said group of "morphing pictures of girls their age", and that she and her friends are "freaking out" because of it.
She wrote, "A group of south delhi guys aged 17-18 types have this ig gc named "boy's locker room" where they shit on, objectify and morph pictures of girls their age. 2 boys from my school are a part of it. MY FRIENDS AND I ARE FREAKING OUT THIS IS SO EWWW AND NOW MY MOM WANTS ME TO QUIT IG"
Furthermore, she also shared pictures of the group members, which have been identified by some users on the micro blogging site. Social media users are urging Delhi Police to take action against the perpetrators before things can escalate.
