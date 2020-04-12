BoycottBookMyShow: Twitterati uninstall app over 'Takht' writer Hussain Haidry's 'anti-Hindu bigotry'

It’s been over a month since Twitter trended #BoycottTakht after the writer of Karan Johar’s upcoming film, Hussain Haidry shared a ‘Hinduphobic’ tweet.
Allegedly displeased by the radical Hindu factions attacking minorities, Hussain tweeted, 'Use These Two Words. Words Are Important.' In his tweet, he wrote 'HINDU TERRORISTS' nine time, one below the other.
Why is it back now? Apparently ticket booking website BookMyShow shared a post on conducting an Instagram Live with Hussain on April 10. The tweet read as, “The ‘Hindustani Musalmaan’ who is also extremely eloquent #HussainHaidry is live on his Insta at 9pm today.”
Twitterati found his old tweet suggesting ‘anti-Hindu bigotry’ and commenced the trend of boycotting and uninstalling the ticket booking app.
Takht will be directed by Karan Johar, and is scheduled to release in December 2021. The multi-starrer's cast will include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor. The flick is based on last days of Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan, and the power struggle between his sons.
