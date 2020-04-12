BoycottBookMyShow: Twitterati uninstall app over 'Takht' writer Hussain Haidry's 'anti-Hindu bigotry'

It’s been over a month since Twitter trended #BoycottTakht after the writer of Karan Johar’s upcoming film, Hussain Haidry shared a ‘Hinduphobic’ tweet.

Allegedly displeased by the radical Hindu factions attacking minorities, Hussain tweeted, 'Use These Two Words. Words Are Important.' In his tweet, he wrote 'HINDU TERRORISTS' nine time, one below the other.