‘Boycott Toofaan’ trends on Twitter; Farhan Akhtar's film accused of promoting 'Love Jihad'

Bollywood filmmaker-turned-actor Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Toofaan’ is is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.

The film promises a cinematic storm with its high on adrenaline boxing sequences.

Akhtar underwent intense training to prep for the role of Aziz Ali aka Ajju Bhai, a goon who goes on to become a national level boxer, for his second film with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, following another sports-based movie, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ in 2013.

The film also stars ‘Super 30’ actor Mrunal Thakur, who plays Dr Ananya and Aziz's love interest, and veteran actor Paresh Rawal as Nana Prabhu, his boxing coach.

Ahead of its release, the hashtag #BoycottToofan has been trending on Twitter as a section of netizens accused the makers of promoting ‘Love Jihad’.

Check out the reactions below.