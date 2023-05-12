'Boycott Starbucks' trends as new ad on inclusivity; sparks debate among netizens | FPJ

Popular coffee brand Starbucks released a new advertisement on May 10 focussing on transgender rights that didn't go well among netizens. 'It Starts With Your Name' was the tagline or hashtag of the new marketing campaign by Starbucks India.

In the video clip, they showed a parent duo sitting at a Starbucks outlet. They were waiting for their son 'Arpit' at the coffee shop, and it seemed that the father was having trouble accepting his decision to transition into a female identity, 'Arpita'.

The tension in the interaction is quite apparent when the mother cautions him not to get angry this time. However, it seems that over time, the father came to terms with the transition and in fact, indicated his acceptance by ordering coffee for them.

"Your name defines who you are - whether it's Arpit or Arpita. At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are. Because being yourself means everything to us," read the tweet by the official handle.

WATCH- the full ad by Starbucks below:

Your name defines who you are - whether it's Arpit or Arpita. At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are. Because being yourself means everything to us. #ItStartsWithYourName. 💚 pic.twitter.com/DKNGhKZ1Hg — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) May 10, 2023

The marketing campaign by Starbucks went viral in a span of just 48 hours, garnering over 2.5 million tweet views and 530k video views. The advertisement focussed on transgender rights and inclusivity sparked a debate on social media.

Some felt that it was breaking the mould and championing a good cause. "Good to see some effort for gender inclusivity in India," said one Twitter user.

Others felt that this kind of subject needed to be dealt with in a sensitive manner, and the campaign was not necessary in the first place. "Why was this advertisement necessary you were already doing good in India," said one user.

The hashtag 'Boycott Starbucks' too began to trend on Twitter in India on May 12.

Iam a huge starbucks fan

Virtually spend thousands of rupees in their coffee shop every year

But still i can’t believe why @StarbucksIndia would launch a woke campaign in the name of advertisement ? Can’t they just market their coffee and service to India

Their service is the… — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) May 11, 2023

Starbucks and propaganda is becoming synonymous? pic.twitter.com/23R0fsxHpM — The Bong Head (@TheBongHead) May 11, 2023

I’ve never been to Starbucks. Nor am I going to be there ever. These propaganda resonates with only 10% Indian population. Take this down or do business with only 10% of India. — Chow (@Lokatochupake) May 11, 2023

Fail to understand the need for a multinational to get into sensitive topics in a country of hypersensitive sentimental people. Huge dent in the brand!! — ProfMKay 🇮🇳 (@ProfMKay) May 11, 2023

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For me, it's never again Starbucks. — Dr Sankha Shubhra Chakrabarti (@sankha_shubhra) May 11, 2023

Read Also 8 Midnight coffee spots for a romantic night out in Mumbai