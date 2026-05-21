Bon Appetit To Bon Voyage: Karnataka HC Orders Frenchman Out After 15 Years Running Gokarna Eatery On Tourist Visa

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In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday recorded the undertaking of a French national accused of violating tourist visa rules by allegedly running a restaurant in Gokarna for more than 15 years.

The Vacation Bench of Justices Suraj Govindaraj and K. Manmadha Rao was hearing an appeal filed by French citizen Christophe Stephane Monxion against a single judge’s order upholding a “Leave India” notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO).

Court records undertaking

During the hearing, Monxion informed the court that he would voluntarily leave India by May 28, 2026, after obtaining the necessary exit permit from the FRRO. Recording his undertaking, the bench stated that he would not insist on any interim relief while continuing to pursue his writ appeal.

The court also directed the respondent authorities to file detailed objections and posted the matter for further hearing on June 24.

FRRO flags visa violations

Appearing for the FRRO, Deputy Solicitor General of India Shanthi Bhushan argued that Monxion had violated tourist visa norms by operating a commercial establishment in India.

According to the Centre, tourist visa conditions restrict foreigners to a maximum stay of 180 days in a calendar year, while each continuous stay cannot exceed 90 days.

The DSGI informed the court that Monxion had previously overstayed in India and was blacklisted for two years from October 2022. He was allegedly allowed to return only in February 2025 on a fresh tourist visa.

The Centre also alleged that the French national entered into a “marriage of convenience” to bypass visa regulations and cited police reports claiming he had disputes with the landowner’s family and caused disturbances in the locality.

“Stay is a privilege, not a right”

During the proceedings, the High Court reminded Monxion that foreign nationals cannot claim an automatic right to remain in India.

“You are not a citizen, you are a French national. You cannot claim a right to stay,” the bench orally observed.

The court refused to interfere with the earlier order of Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, who had directed Monxion to leave India within seven days after the FRRO issued the “Leave India” notice via WhatsApp.

Monxion has been operating a restaurant named “Hotel Green” in Gokarna for several years.