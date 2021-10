'Blank cheque ready if Pakistan beats India in T20 World Cup': PCB chairman Ramiz Raja's statement 'height of desperation' say netizens

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has revealed that PCB will get a blank cheque if the Babar Azam-led side beat India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

India will face Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24.

"PCB runs 50 per cent on the funding of ICC. 90 per cent of funding to ICC comes from India. I'm afraid that if India stopped funding ICC, then PCB might collapse because PCB gives zero per cent funding to ICC. I'm determined to make Pakistan cricket strong," Cricket Pakistan quoted Ramiz Raja as saying in a meeting with the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

"One strong investor told me that a blank cheque is ready for the PCB if Pakistan beats India in the upcoming T20 World Cup," he added.

Last month, New Zealand decided to end the tour against Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert. The PCB chairman said teams won't withdraw from touring Pakistan if the board has strong financial support.

"If our cricket economy is strong, we won't be used and then binned by teams like England and New Zealand," he said. "Best cricket team and best cricket economy are two big challenges," said Ramiz.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:31 PM IST