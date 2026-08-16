'Blacky Will Walk And Run Again': Mumbai Activist Xavier Santiago Sings Heartfelt Song For His Dog; Take A Look!

Xavier Santiago Sings Heartfelt Song For His Dog | Instagram/ xavierbernardsantiago

A deeply emotional moment between a pet parent and his ailing dog has caught attention online. Mumbai-based activist Xavier Santiago was seen singing a heartfelt song for his pet named Blacky.

The video, which was posted by the activist on his Instagram handle, shows Santiago sitting beside Blacky and gently holding the dog as he sings to him. In another frame, Blacky can be seen lying on a hospital bed with visible wounds on her body. Santiago's emotional gesture reflects his strong bond with his four-legged companion and his hope for the dog's recovery.

'Blacky will walk and run again'

While sitting beside Blacky, Santiago sings Navjot Ahuja's song Khat with an encouraging message, “Blacky will walk and run again.” His words express hope that his beloved dog will overcome the difficult phase and regain his strength. The dog is seen lying on his bed with proper medical care.

The emotional scene highlights the bond between humans and animals, particularly the love and care pet parents extend to their companions during times of illness or injury.

For many pet owners, seeing an animal suffer can be deeply distressing. Santiago's attempt to comfort Blacky through music offers an intimate glimpse into the emotional connection they share.

Emotional moment for animal lovers

The images of Blacky receiving care, along with Santiago's song, have struck an emotional chord with animal lovers. The moment also highlights the importance of compassion and care towards animals, especially those going through medical challenges.

Pets are often considered family members, and their illness can be an extremely difficult experience for those who care for them. Santiago's presence beside Blacky and his reassuring words show his determination to stand by his companion through the difficult period.

Netizens' reactions

As soon as the video surfaced, the comment section was filled with emotional reactions from netizens.

One user named Vasu said, "She's lucky to have you ❤️. More power to you, Xavier bhai!"

Another user said, "Blacky baby...you have to live...don't cross over to the rainbow yet, child...we are waiting for you to come back, dearest 😢."

Another user said, "😢😢😢😢 She will get well soon. Prayers and blessings to Blacky 🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️."