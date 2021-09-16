BJP member in Haryana asks people to #BoycottShahRukhKhan; fans come to rescue, trend #WeLoveShahRukhKhan

On Thursday morning, Twitter witnessed a hateful campaign against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. The campaign, led by BJP's State In-Charge of Information Technology Department in Haryana, Arun Yadav, used the hashtag- #BoycottShahRukhKhan.

Yadav made multiple tweets asking people to boycott Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. He called upon people to boycott Khan and retweeted multiple tweets that use Islamophobic slurs and accuse the actor of siding with Pakistan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

#BoycottShahRukhKhan has been trending on Twitter with more than 30,000 tweets as of Thursday morning. To counter this hate, fans of SRK came to his side. Fans across India stormed Twitter with a counter hashtag- #WeLoveShahRukhKhan.

Fans recalled all the kind gestures of the actor to prove that he is not just a good actor but also a virtuous human being.

One fan wrote, "The only Indian actor with the maximum number of doctorates for his Charity work and the only Indian actor to receive the UNESCO award for charity Bharat ki Shaan, Shah Rukh Khan."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

"Shah Rukh Khan has been given a Crystal Award for his humanitarian work That's Shows How much great he is," wrote another.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11:18 AM IST