Bizarre Video: Woman eats pie while skydiving, Twitterati wonder why

Woman relishes pie while skydiving

McKenna Knipe is an Instagram influencer known for her unique way to promote food business through skydiving. She keeps posting videos that club her love for food and skydiving.

McKenna has become the point of discussion on social media. A recent video posted by her shows that while skydiving, she opens up a box of pies and starts relishing it mid-air.

She posted the video on her Instagram account with the caption, "Wise words. Support your local businesses. Napoleon Cafe here in Jackson Michigan is famous for their pies. I had to see why, the best way I know how! Absolutely BOMB! Freshly made every day!!"

The video was viewed by 20 million people and 701,904 likes.

Watch the viral video:

Read the reactions of the Twitter users:

Twitter users wrote about the consequences if the pie being eaten by McKenna (woman in the video) will fall, will have.

One user wrote about wearing white while going to work and if this pie falls on head; other wrote it could land on someone's head or face followed by other funny comments.

Users criticised this video as well. Some users felt that eating pie while skydiving was a waste of food, its completely pointless and stupid to do so. Users also wrote that this isn't cool and there are people who don't get food to eat including starving kids.

Yes, not only it is waste of food, but doing the above stunt while skydiving may be injurious to one's health. Please don't try it.