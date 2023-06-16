 Bizarre! UK Man Tries To Have Sex With Tree, Arrested After Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBizarre! UK Man Tries To Have Sex With Tree, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Bizarre! UK Man Tries To Have Sex With Tree, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

The pervert behaviour was recorded on camera and the footage showed him stripping off to kiss and rub his private parts against the stump of the tree in a park at Salisbury.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
article-image

In a bizarre incident reported from England's Salisbury area, a man was found trying to openly have sex with a tree. The pervert behaviour was recorded on camera and the footage showed him stripping off to kiss and rub his private parts against the stump of the tree there.

(Warning: Video contains explicit content)

Onlookers film man going naked, getting close with tree

According to reports, the incident took place at the popular Queen Elizabeth Gardens in Salisbury. In the video, the man identified to be in his 40s went naked in the public space and tried to indecently approach the tree on Tuesday evening (local time). When onlookers spot this man getting intimate with the tree and one of them filmed the video of the entire incident before the police turned up and did the needful.

"I was just walking in the park with one of my mates and we saw a man hugging a tree and thought it was interesting. We walked closer and as we did, we saw his trousers down and this is pure gold. That's why I started recording and he just started taking off all his clothes and kissing the tree. After I stopped recording, the police turned up and started following the man around then arrested him," an eyewitness told media.

Arrested by police

The video surfaced online and drew the attention of authorities, leading to legal action. The man was arrested and taken into custody by the Wiltshire Police, later reportedly released on bail.

Read Also
Does having sex make you look older? This video interview by BeerBiceps goes viral, attracts counter...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bizarre! UK Man Tries To Have Sex With Tree, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Bizarre! UK Man Tries To Have Sex With Tree, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Adipurush Twitter Review: First Reactions Out, Prabhas Saves The Film Despite Bad VFX

Adipurush Twitter Review: First Reactions Out, Prabhas Saves The Film Despite Bad VFX

Shayan Ali Ghar Wapsi: Pakistan-born Influencer Adopts Sanatana Dharma, Says How Lord Krishna &...

Shayan Ali Ghar Wapsi: Pakistan-born Influencer Adopts Sanatana Dharma, Says How Lord Krishna &...

Watch: Groom Tied To Tree, Held Hostage After Dowry Demands During Wedding in Pratapgarh, UP

Watch: Groom Tied To Tree, Held Hostage After Dowry Demands During Wedding in Pratapgarh, UP

WATCH: Video Showing Water Leak In Vande Bharat Express Goes Viral

WATCH: Video Showing Water Leak In Vande Bharat Express Goes Viral