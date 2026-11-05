Bittu Tabahi Suffers Painful Skin Infections After Cleaning Polluted Ajnar River In Madhya Pradesh - VIDEO | Instagram

Environmental activist Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, has raised concerns over the health hazards of cleaning polluted waterbodies after reportedly developing painful skin problems following his cleanup efforts at the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh.

Known for his relentless efforts to remove garbage from rivers and promote civic responsibility, Bittu has been experiencing persistent itching, skin peeling, infections and body pain in his hands and legs. His condition has sparked concern among social media users, with many urging him to prioritise his health while continuing his environmental work.

Bittu Tabahi Shares Video Showing Skin Condition

In a video shared on Instagram, Bittu offered a glimpse of the physical discomfort he has been facing after spending prolonged periods in contaminated water and removing decomposing waste from the Ajnar River.

His hands and legs appeared to have developed visible skin irritation, with peeling skin and signs of infection. He also described the persistent itching and pain that have reportedly followed his cleanup activities.

The video has brought attention to the health risks associated with cleaning heavily polluted rivers, particularly for volunteers who may not have access to specialised protective equipment.

Exposure to contaminated water, sewage, decomposing garbage and harmful microorganisms can cause skin irritation and infections. Prolonged contact with polluted environments may also expose individuals to other health hazards, making adequate protective measures essential during cleanup operations.

Basic Protective Gear Raises Concerns

Bittu has previously been seen removing garbage from the Ajnar River using basic cleaning equipment, including rubber gloves, boots, rakes and sticks.

While such equipment can provide some protection, his latest video has raised questions about whether basic gear is sufficient to handle heavily contaminated water and potentially hazardous waste.

Social media users responding to his video expressed concern over his deteriorating skin condition. Several urged him to avoid direct contact with polluted water and garbage, use better protective equipment and seek medical attention for his symptoms.

Many also highlighted the need for proper safety arrangements for individuals undertaking river-cleaning initiatives.

Bittu Tabahi Appeals For Civic Responsibility

Apart from showing his skin condition, Bittu also sought suggestions from viewers on how he could motivate people to become more responsible citizens and stop dumping garbage in rivers and other public spaces.

His appeal comes amid his ongoing efforts to clean the Ajnar River and discourage people from treating waterbodies as dumping grounds.

Bittu has gained popularity on social media for documenting his environmental cleanup drives and confronting individuals who throw waste into rivers. His work has earned appreciation from people who admire his commitment to keeping public spaces clean.