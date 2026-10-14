'8 Mahine Ke Mehnat Barbaad': Bittu Tabahi Finds Madhya Pradesh's Ajnar River Littered Again After Eight Months Of Cleaning - VIDEO |

Eight months of painstaking effort to remove tonnes of garbage from a river have failed to keep it clean. Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, was left disappointed after discovering that Madhya Pradesh’s Ajnar River had once again become littered with plastic bags and other waste.

The 20-year-old environmental activist shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday, October 13, showing garbage scattered along the riverbanks in Rajgarh district. The sight came as a setback for Bittu, who had spent months cleaning the water body largely on his own, without specialised equipment.

Despite the disappointment, he has returned to the river to resume the cleanup, highlighting the challenge of maintaining public spaces when people continue to dump waste.

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'Eight Months Of My Hard Work Would Go To Waste'

Sharing his frustration over the condition of the river, Bittu wrote, “I never imagined that eight months of my hard work would go to waste like this.”

However, the sight of garbage accumulating once again did not deter him from taking action. The video showed him entering the river and pulling out plastic bags and other rubbish, attempting to restore the stretch he had worked so hard to clean.

Bittu also acknowledged the difficulties involved in the task. Despite not knowing how to swim, he ventured into the water to remove the waste. He appealed to his social media followers for suggestions on how to clear larger quantities of garbage more efficiently.

His request brought attention to a persistent problem faced by environmental cleanup campaigns: removing existing waste is only one part of the solution, while preventing fresh litter from entering rivers remains equally important.

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Social Media Users Rally Behind Bittu Tabahi

Bittu's video prompted an outpouring of reactions from social media users, many of whom praised his determination and encouraged him to continue his efforts.

Several users also pointed out that keeping rivers clean cannot be the responsibility of a single individual. Sustained public participation, responsible waste disposal and efforts to prevent littering are crucial to ensuring that cleanup drives have a lasting impact.

The incident has once again highlighted the difficulties faced by people who take up environmental causes at the grassroots level, particularly when their efforts are undermined by continued dumping.