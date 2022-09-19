e-Paper Get App
Birthday twins! Queen Elizabeth II exchanged letters with US woman for 70 years

A woman from the US revealed that she became pen pals with the royal lady for sharing their birthdays on the exact same date.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
Fox News/KFYR/Peggy Hankey

A US woman recently brought to notice that the Queen and she shared letter for around 70 years in the past, since the first write-up knocked the royal palace when the Queen was crowned in 1953.

The pen pal, identified as North Dakota native Adele Hankey, shared the same birthday as the Queen, April 21, 1926. When Adele sent her initial letter the late British monarch, little did she expect to get a reply. To a surprise, Adele was also presented with a birthday card in addition to a written reply note.

Reportedly, since then, the two Taurus women exchanged letters; not only did they have the same birthday but also were equally interested about cooking.

Having shared a special bond with the Queen, the US woman revealed to KFYR, "I was born the same as Queen Elizabeth... The recipes the queen liked were with marmalade. And so do I."

Read Also
When American tourists did not recognise Queen Elizabeth II, asked THIS to the British monarch......
article-image

