Birthday twins! Queen Elizabeth II exchanged letters with US woman for 70 years

Fox News/KFYR/Peggy Hankey

A US woman recently brought to notice that the Queen and she shared letter for around 70 years in the past, since the first write-up knocked the royal palace when the Queen was crowned in 1953.

The pen pal, identified as North Dakota native Adele Hankey, shared the same birthday as the Queen, April 21, 1926. When Adele sent her initial letter the late British monarch, little did she expect to get a reply. To a surprise, Adele was also presented with a birthday card in addition to a written reply note.

Reportedly, since then, the two Taurus women exchanged letters; not only did they have the same birthday but also were equally interested about cooking.

Having shared a special bond with the Queen, the US woman revealed to KFYR, "I was born the same as Queen Elizabeth... The recipes the queen liked were with marmalade. And so do I."