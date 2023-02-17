'Big Daddy' sets Guinness World Records, netizens react | Instagram

The Instagram page of Guinness World Records shared several spooky pictures of a huge crab named Big Daddy. “Big Daddy is a record-crushing crustacean! Meet Big Daddy the Crab. He's a Japanese spider crab who lived at Sea Life in Blackpool, UK. Big Daddy's legs stretched to 3.11 metres (10 feet 2.5 inches) making him the world's widest crustacean living in captivity,” Guinness World Records wrote and added four stunning pictures of the crab.

The crab was named after the professional wrestling star Big Daddy. The mighty Big Daddy also held the record for longest leg on a crab - 1.43 m (4 ft 8.5 in)! This was verified in Blackpool on 8 August 2013.

Look at the post by Guinness World Records below:

Since being shared on social media, the images got 136,887 likes and several comments. Read their comments below:

Another user commented, ''That's a Kingler from pokemon.'' A user also joked saying, ''The first image looks like he's going to drop the best album of 2010.''

