IN PICS: Unseen footage of Titanic wreckage shot in 1986

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 17, 2023
Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and the French National Institute of Oceanography found the sunken ship broken in two pieces southeast of Canada's Newfoundland
The Titanic, thought to be nearly impregnable when it was built, was the largest ocean liner in service at the time
More than 1,500 people died in the sinking, prompting outrage over a lack of lifeboats on board
The footage is being released, decades after more than a century after the ship hit an iceberg and sunk
The release of the footage marks the first time humans set eyes on the ill-fated ship since 1912
Built in Belfast, Titanic arrived in Cobh, or Queenstown as it was then, in Co Cork at approximately 11.30am on April 11th 1912, dropping anchor at around 12.15pm
It struck an iceberg on April 14 as it made its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York
According to the Reuters news agency, the footage was shot about 2 miles (3 km) below the ocean's surface, just months after explorers found the wreckage in 1985
