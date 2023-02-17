In pics: Everything you need to know about new YouTube CEO Neal Mohan

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 17, 2023
The 49-year-old Neal Mohan holds a bachelors degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business
He started his career at Accenture (then Andersen Consulting) in 1996 and then joined a startup called NetGravity that was later acquired by Internet advertising firm DoubleClick in 2002
After his two-year MBA course (2003-2005) and a brief stint at Microsoft, Mohan rejoined DoubleClick and played a key role in the company's $3.1-billion sale to Google in April 2007
At Google, Mohan was responsible for its advertising product offerings on YouTube, the Google Display Network, AdSense, AdMob, and the DoubleClick ad tech products, from 2008 to 2015
Susan Wojcicki, a key architect of Google's online advertising business, tapped Mohan as her lieutenant after she took over as YouTube CEO in 2014
Neal Mohan served as YouTube's chief product officer in 2015
Mohan played a pivotal role in the launch YouTube Red; YouTube Music, YouTube Kids, YouTube TV and YouTube Shorts
Mohan leads YouTube's trust and safety team that oversees the creation and enforcement of platform policies and community guidelines governing the content available on the platform
Dropbox tried to hire him to lead their product function and Twitter in 2011 offered him a lucrative stock grant worth $100 million, according to TechCrunch; which Neal Mohan had declined
Neal Mohan currently serves on the board of companies such as Stitch Fix and 23andme. He was also, a member of the management board for the Stanford Graduate School of Business (2013-2017)
