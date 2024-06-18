'Bhature Ka Baap?': Giant Sesame Ball Served At Restaurant Five Minutes Away From Tokyo's Ueno Station Is Viral, Reminds Indians Of Chole Bhature

Neither a pani puri or a bhature, Japan's viral dish is something else altogether. It resembles the popular Indian dishes, but it isn't the same. Said to be a street food, it is named as 'Giant seasame ball', which are rice dumpling balls that come in huge sizes. A video of a restaurant in Japan's Tokyo preparing this dish has surfaced online, leaving netizens stunned.

The video captures how the impressive dish is prepared. Not the entire details, but the camera records the sesame ball being deep fried in oil, where it swells up to a great size. The dish is seen to be larger than one's face, quite literally. It is carefully taken out of the boiling oil, and placed into a serving plate.

The life-sized balls was coated with sesame seeds on its surface. The video also showed how one could eat it, either by breaking it down with chopsticks or crushing it simply with hands.

Netizens react

The video was posted on June 8. It has already received more than 58,000 likes on Instagram. As the video surfaced online, it attracted hundreds of reactions. Indians, who watched the video, found the Japanese dish to resemble a desi dish, Chole Bhature. They commented in reply to the video and termed it "Bhatue ka baap (Bhature's dad)." Some even called it a "Cosmic bhatura."

It was learned through the video that the featured eatery which served giant sesame ball was located in Tokyo, just five minutes walk away from the city's Ueno station.