'Bhaisahab Aap Ho Kahan Se?': TV Reporter Asks Economist Jean Drèze As He Slams Heavy Security At CJP Protest

'Bhaisahab Aap Ho Kahan Se?': TV Reporters Ask Economist Jean Drèze As He Slams Heavy Security At CJP Protest |

Economist and social activist Jean Drèze on Saturday criticised the extensive security arrangements in Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, alleging that the restrictions were disproportionate and aimed at preventing people from understanding the alleged threat to their voting rights.

Addressing protesters at the demonstration, Drèze argued that the large-scale deployment of security personnel was not driven by concerns over violence but by the government’s fear that citizens would question what he described as the erosion of their democratic rights.

Speaking on behalf of those who could not attend the gathering, he said, “On behalf of all those who are not able to reach here because of the incredible display of force, which is completely out of proportion...”

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Drèze further alleged that the government was worried about growing public awareness of concerns surrounding the electoral process.

“The reason why the government is so afraid is not that there is any risk of violence or any security risk, it is that the government is afraid that the people of this country will understand that their right to vote is being taken away.”

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‘Who Are You?’ Reporter’s Question To Jean Drèze Sparks Social Media Buzz

Apart from his criticism of the security arrangements, an exchange between Jean Drèze and a reporter also became a talking point on social media. During the interaction at Jantar Mantar, a reporter was heard asking the economist, “Who are you?” and “Where have you come from?” The questions drew attention online, with the exchange becoming another point of discussion amid the CJP protest.

Jean Drèze Questions Delhi Security Restrictions

Drèze’s remarks came amid extensive security measures across the national capital as CJP supporters gathered to protest at Jantar Mantar. The restrictions and deployment of additional forces drew attention to the scale of the arrangements surrounding the demonstration.

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Drèze questioned the justification for such extensive arrangements, arguing that the show of force risked limiting public participation and preventing citizens from engaging with concerns surrounding their electoral rights.

Who Is Jean Drèze?

Jean Drèze is a development economist and social activist known for his research and advocacy on poverty, hunger, food security, education and social inequality in India.

Over the years, he has contributed to public policy debates concerning welfare programmes, rural development and the rights of disadvantaged communities. His work has frequently focused on the relationship between government policies and the everyday lives of vulnerable sections of society.