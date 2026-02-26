'Bhaad Me Gaya Project, Bhaad Me Gayi Company': Gen Z Employee Refuses To Cancel Vietnam Trip After Manager's Last Minute Urgency Call - Video

A workplace controversy involving a young employee named Simran has ignited fresh conversations around work-life balance and corporate communication after her airport video went viral.

In a widely circulated clip filmed at Delhi airport, Simran shared that she had informed her manager about her planned trip to Vietnam well in advance. According to her, there were no objections raised at the time. However, on the very day she was set to travel, she allegedly received a message in the official group stating that her leave had been cancelled due to an urgent project requirement.

The sudden development left her visibly upset. She claimed the issue stemmed from miscommunication on the manager’s part and questioned the professionalism behind last-minute changes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“I Work To Travel”

In the video, Simran openly expressed her frustration, stating that she works to fund her travel and personal freedom, not out of blind loyalty to a company. She added that she would proceed with her trip regardless and would only resume work after returning.

Her blunt remarks, including telling her manager to “behave like a manager”, have drawn strong reactions online. While many applauded her confidence and boundary-setting, others felt her tone may have escalated the situation unnecessarily.

Social media divided over leave approval

The video quickly spread across platforms like LinkedIn and Instagram, triggering a broader debate about workplace expectations and generational shifts in attitude.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Supporters argue that Gen Z professionals are prioritising mental health, transparency, and clearly defined boundaries, something previous generations often compromised on. One social media user commented that younger employees are not entitled, but are simply unwilling to accept one-sided workplace arrangements.

On the other hand, some viewers questioned whether her leave had been formally approved in writing and whether there had been consistent follow-ups before departure. Critics pointed out that workplace conflicts often arise from unclear communication channels rather than intentional overreach.

Work-life balance in the corporate era

The viral incident highlights a growing cultural shift in India’s corporate environment. As remote work, flexible schedules, and global mobility become more common, employees increasingly expect prior commitments, especially personal travel, to be respected once approved.