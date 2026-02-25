 'Guys, Ab Mummy Ro Rahi Hai': Woman Finds ₹500 & ₹1000 Notes She Hid From Husband, 9 Years After Demonitisation - Video
A woman’s reaction to discovering old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes nine years after India’s 2016 demonetisation has gone viral. She had hidden the money from her husband but forgot to exchange it before the deadline. Her daughter filmed the emotional moment, sparking humorous reactions online and reviving memories of demonetisation’s lasting impact

Ameesha SUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Nearly a decade after India’s 2016 demonetisation drive, old currency notes are still turning up in the most unexpected corners of homes. In a fresh viral moment, a woman was left stunned after discovering bundles of scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes that she had secretly kept aside before the ban.

A secret savings plan gone wrong

The now-viral clip, shared on Instagram by user (@ayushidixit___), captures a candid family moment. The daughter films her mother, who appears visibly upset while holding the invalid notes.

In the video, she says, “Guys, meri mummy ro rahi hai. Inhone papa se chhupa rakhe the 500-1000 ke purane notes. Ab ro rahi hai ki bank waale lenge wapas ya nahi. Bhai mummy ro rahi hai.”

The woman had reportedly hidden the cash from her husband before demonetisation was announced in November 2016, when the government scrapped high-value currency notes overnight. Like many others at the time, citizens were given a limited window to exchange or deposit the invalid notes in banks. However, not everyone managed to do so within the deadline.

Social media flooded with reactions

The light-hearted yet relatable situation quickly struck a chord online. Viewers flooded the comments section with witty responses.

One user joked, “RBI jaake baat karein, shayad ho jaye change.” Another wrote, “9 saal baad yaad aaya aunty aapko.”

Curiosity about the family’s reaction also dominated the thread, with comments such as, “Papa ka reaction bhi post karna,” and “Mujhe dekhna hai papa ka reaction.”

The humour largely revolved around the irony of hiding money for safekeeping, only for it to become worthless years later.

India’s demonetisation move in 2016 aimed to curb black money, counterfeit currency and terror funding by invalidating Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. While millions queued outside banks to exchange their cash, stories of forgotten stashes continue to surface even years later.

