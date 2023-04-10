Beware of eating THIS fish as it took away the lives of 2 Malaysian people |

Something was definitely fishy when a Malaysian couple in their early 80s ignorantly purchased a fish variety from an online vendor and passed away after consuming the deadly fish. Ng Chuan Sing and his wife Lim Siew Guan, in late March, brought home at least two pufferfish which cost them their lives.

On receiving the puffers, Lim fried the fish for lunch and the couple had their fatal meal. Soon after lunch, the wife experienced “breathing difficulties and shivers," as per reports, while similar symptoms were observed in her husband an hour later from the meal.

Despite the couple being rushed to the hospital, the female was pronounced dead while Sing suffered a coma. The husband, who went into a coma after consuming puffers as food, was noted to have passed away in a recent update on the case.

Ng fell into a coma for eight days but his condition worsened and he died on Saturday morning, the couple’s daughter Ng Ai Lee told the media on Sunday before their funeral.

Puffers or pufferfish are proven to be toxic both alive and dead, and even eating a portion of the fish can lead to poisoning. According to NatGeo, almost all pufferfish contain tetrodotoxin, a substance that makes them foul tasting and often lethal to fish. To humans, tetrodotoxin is deadly, up to 1,200 times more poisonous than cyanide.