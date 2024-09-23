Bengaluru Woman Stamps & Destroys Children's Onam Pookalam in Residential Society; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

People across the globe were seen celebrating the festival of Onam with their family and friends on September 15, however, visuals from a society in Bengaluru, India have left people shocked for a woman disrespecting the tradition and practices associated with the occasion. A video from the residential space recorded a woman, a Malayalee herself, stamping and walking over flower rangoli (Pookolam) after breaking into an argument due to its presence in the common lobby area.

The video which is going viral on social media, identifies the ill-behaved woman as Simi Nair while noting her hateful act towards the celebration. She initially hit a verbal argument with other residents for displaying the Onam Pooklam in the lobby instead of one's personal flat. Later, she escalated things and started stepping upon the art to spoil it. Without any hesitation or reverence towards the festivities and the efforts taken to craft the huge rangoli, she stamped and walked on it with her footwear.

Check full post below

That was truly shameless behavior! Simi Nair, a resident of Monarch Serenity Apartment Complex in Bengaluru, deliberately destroyed a Pookalam created by children in the common area to celebrate Onam. This act not only shows a lack of respect for the traditions and efforts of the… pic.twitter.com/RrGrb9d3W0 — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) September 22, 2024

While the festival is believed to reflect on harmony and togetherness, visuals from Bengaluru didn't match the festival spirit. The incident saw the woman deliberately destroying the rangoli which was reportedly made by children.

More details

In the video, which recorded her argument, she tried justifying herself quoting some unclear mentions of the Constitution of India and The Holy Bible. "Let me see what the Constitution of India says. Even the Bible, as per the Bible, this is not (space) is not for putting any Pookolam here," Nair was heard saying.

The other party didn't break into violence or a physical fight with the woman after she stepped on the rangoli and spoiled it. They preferred to stand back and record the incident, with the aim to share the woman's rude behavior towards Onam celebration across online platforms. When a man asked his wife to push the woman out of the rangoli space and prevent her from destroying it, the female refused and said, "I don't want to touch this woman. We will circulate her madness. That's it."

Netizens react

The video caught the attention of netizens after it was posted by an X page named Karnataka Portfolio. "That was truly shameless behavior! Simi Nair, a resident of Monarch Serenity Apartment Complex in Bengaluru, deliberately destroyed a Pookalam created by children in the common area to celebrate Onam," read the caption of the post.

The viral video has now sparked an outrage on social media. "Feeling sad for the kids, who made all efforts to create a beautiful Pookalam," people commented on the video. "How did she ever think of destroying others happiness which was not harming her in any way. Not acceptable. File a case against her," they added.