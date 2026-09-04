Bengaluru Traffic: Renault Kwid Displays Abusive Message On LED Screen, Video Goes Viral

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Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s traffic problems are no stranger to commuter complaints and rants, but a recent incident on the city’s roads has caught attention for a rather unusual reason. A commuter has shared a video showing a Renault Kwid displaying an abusive message on an LED screen fitted at the rear of the car.

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday at around 9:30 pm during a traffic jam in Bengaluru. In the video, the commuter, who was riding a motorcycle, can be seen recording the car ahead of him. The Renault Kwid, bearing registration number KA 05 MV 3400, had an LED display at the rear showing a vulgar and abusive phrase.

VIRAL VIDEO

The unusual display caught the commuter’s attention, prompting him to record the incident and share it on Instagram. He tagged Bengaluru Police, urging authorities to take note of the matter and intervene.

Concerns over public display

The commuter raised concerns over the public display of abusive language, particularly on a busy road where the message could be seen by other motorists, pedestrians and children.

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Motor vehicle rules in focus

The use of an aftermarket LED display on a vehicle could also raise questions under motor vehicle regulations, particularly if the modification is unauthorised or if the lighting or display creates a distraction or affects road safety.

Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act places restrictions on certain alterations to vehicles, while the Act also provides for rules concerning vehicle equipment and road safety.

No response from police

There was no public response from the Bengaluru Police regarding the video at the time of writing.