Bengaluru Tenant Alleges Owner Cut ₹51,000 Security Deposit To Repaint Flat; Reddit Post Sparks Debate

A tenant in Bengaluru has triggered an online discussion after claiming that a significant portion of their security deposit was deducted while vacating a rented apartment. The case has raised broader concerns about transparency in rental agreements and whether landlords can impose such charges without prior consultation.

Painting charges jump after tenant vacates

According to the tenant’s account shared on social media, more than Rs 51,000 was deducted from the deposit for repainting and cleaning the flat. The tenant said the landlord insisted that the entire apartment, including the doors, be repainted before the keys were returned.

Before the tenant moved out, a painter reportedly visited the property for an inspection and indicated that the work required was minimal. At the time, the estimated cost was said to be under Rs 20,000.

However, once the tenant vacated the apartment, the painter allegedly coordinated directly with the landlord. The final cost for painting later rose sharply to Rs 36,000. The tenant claimed they were neither consulted during this process nor shown any alternative quotations, and only received the bill after the work had already been completed.

Additional deduction for deep cleaning

Apart from repainting costs, another Rs 10,000 was deducted for deep cleaning the 3BHK apartment. The tenant argued that this amount appeared unusually high, stating that professional deep-cleaning services for a similar-sized flat generally range between Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,000.

Security amount held back

The landlord also withheld Rs 5,000 as an additional security measure. According to the tenant, the owner, who currently resides in North America, said the remaining amount would only be returned after the next tenant occupies the flat and confirms that no further damages are discovered within two weeks.

The tenant said the deductions felt unfair and unexpected, particularly because the decisions were made without their knowledge or approval.

Social media users share mixed views

The incident quickly drew attention online, with users offering varied opinions on the matter. Some commenters suggested that landlords commonly deduct one month’s rent along with any repair costs when a tenant vacates.

Others expressed frustration with rental practices in major cities, arguing that disputes over deposits are a frequent problem for tenants. A few users said experiences like these are one of the reasons many renters aspire to purchase their own homes rather than deal with uncertain rental policies.