Bengaluru Residents Plan To Reduce Salary Of Maids After Free Bus Travel Scheme; Netizens Disgusted | FPJ

The Karnataka government recently launched ‘Shakti’ – a scheme that offers free travel to women offered by Road Transport Corporation via the state-run buses. This scheme is a welcome move for women belonging to middle and lower-income families in Bengaluru and other cities who earlier used to spend a good chunk of their money on travel. Now they can save that money and use it for other household expenses.

Recently, a Twitter user Manasi shared how people in her posh apartment in Bengaluru are looking to reduce the salaries being paid to female house helps because now they are travelling on buses for free.

Look at her post below:

The househelps used to negotiate higher salaries earlier to cover the expenses of travel and now that they do not have to spend that money anymore, people are checking if their salaries can be reduced.

Househelps in India are grossly underpaid despite doing tedious work. Having their salary reduced as they are getting to travel for free because of the ‘Shakti’ scheme is definitely, not good on their part added the Twitter user in her subsequent tweet.

Domestic help work is extremely underpaid in India. There are very less opportunities to break out of that cycle and progress. It’s the duty of the government to provide concessions and it’s our moral duty to our country to add to that progress. — Manasi (@manasip_) June 16, 2023

Netizens strongly reacted to this and criticised people living in ‘posh’ apartments earning a good income and having a luxurious lifestyle that when it comes to paying house help, the so-called 'elite' people become stingy.

Read the reactions of the Twitter users:

Jitne zyada paise, utna chota dil 💔 — Amit (@leosamit) June 16, 2023

The same people also get the Bus Passes reimbursed by their company and want double digit salary increases. — Dinesh (@roflmaoist) June 16, 2023

They don't bother paying their maids extra when the guests come or there is simply more work on certain days! But given a chance, they would explore reducing the wages in any which way possible. — Kalai (@kalai_tnj) June 16, 2023

Please tell them to use their own logic and raise salaries retroactively for every price rise that has happened. — Tara Krishnaswamy (@tarauk) June 16, 2023

Many buy monthly bus pass for their domestic helps. It’s more of necessity bonus,helping them arrive on time for work.



9/10 people will not adjust salary for this free bus ride. Reason…



Domestic help - life line of working families. — Kannan (@saffronisgood) June 17, 2023

Society whatsapp group in Covid in Pune, few people started questioning whether we should support maids during lockdowns. One well to do lady brazenly said, why should we pay them if the Govt is giving them free food and stuff. Tells a lot about Indians in gated societies. — Sachin Mandot (@SachinMandot) June 16, 2023