Bengaluru Residents Plan To Reduce Salary Of Maids After Free Bus Travel Scheme; Netizens Disgusted

The Karnataka government recently launched ‘Shakti’ – a scheme that offers free travel to women offered by Road Transport Corporation via the state-run buses. This scheme is a welcome move for women belonging to middle and lower-income families in Bengaluru and other cities who earlier used to spend a good chunk of their money on travel. Now they can save that money and use it for other household expenses.
Recently, a Twitter user Manasi shared how people in her posh apartment in Bengaluru are looking to reduce the salaries being paid to female house helps because now they are travelling on buses for free.
Look at her post below:
The househelps used to negotiate higher salaries earlier to cover the expenses of travel and now that they do not have to spend that money anymore, people are checking if their salaries can be reduced.
Househelps in India are grossly underpaid despite doing tedious work. Having their salary reduced as they are getting to travel for free because of the ‘Shakti’ scheme is definitely, not good on their part added the Twitter user in her subsequent tweet.
Netizens strongly reacted to this and criticised people living in ‘posh’ apartments earning a good income and having a luxurious lifestyle that when it comes to paying house help, the so-called 'elite' people become stingy.
Read the reactions of the Twitter users:
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)