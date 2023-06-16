FP Editorial: Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Empowers Women With Free Bus Rides, Faces Criticism Over Cost

Twitter

Giving women the power of mobility in Karnataka has riled a lot of people from the conventional patriarchs to the new-age fintech brotherhoods across the country. Implementing its promise made during the Assembly election campaign, the Congress government in the state put the Shakti scheme in place last Sunday which gave the state’s women, especially the marginalised and poor, the facility to ride free of cost in city and state buses. Nearly a crore of women had availed the facility within the first few days, with gratitude to their government as evidenced in that memorable photograph of a senior citizen bowing at the steps of the bus she was boarding. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah commented that he would remember that photograph for a long time to come.

But nearly every report of the implementation of the scheme, followed diligently by a media that seems less obsessed with more weighty news, carries a figure of how much this has cost the state’s exchequer. With nearly a crore of women availing the Shakti scheme, it cost the state Rs 21.06 crore, we are told. Already, men in powerful positions have begun spinning the yarn about the futility of “freebies” and the financial burden on the state’s exchequer. That it has not even been a week since the scheme took off but has evoked predictable and strong responses says a lot about the patriarchal and upper-class mindset in Indian society.

It appears that across Karnataka, more women have travelled in public transport since the scheme was launched; accurate data on how many more women used the bus system because of the scheme will have to wait but, for now, it is safe to say that women – especially poor and working-class women – have wholeheartedly embraced the government’s scheme. Mobility means a great deal to women everywhere, more so in India where their independence and agency are restricted by their dependence on male members in the household to take them to their destinations, whether for education or work or leisure pursuits. Spending on travel is a luxury for lakhs of women, as is now evident from Karnataka’s scheme. Free travel enhances their mobility, opens their world, and brings home so many possibilities and opportunities to women of all ages – young ones for education, older women for work, senior citizens for family or community bonding. The ripple effect is multifold.

Those calculating a few crores willingly ignore the thousands of crores written off by banks of outstanding debt by men or the millions raised by the tech community for start-ups which bite the dust. If anything, men should champion this cause far and wide. Other states, especially where the Congress has an influential presence, should be persuaded to adopt the scheme and the party should consider making this a focal point in its manifesto in every state election. Own this success and spread it to more women.

