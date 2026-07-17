Bengaluru Man Helps First-Time Flyer Capture Memorable Moments On Camera; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

A heartwarming interaction at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has caught the attention of social media users after a Bengaluru-based content creator helped make a first-time flyer’s journey even more memorable.

Content creator Rayaz shared a video on Instagram capturing the brief but meaningful encounter. While waiting to board his flight, he noticed a fellow passenger standing on the aerobridge, trying to take a selfie before stepping onto the aircraft.

Instead of simply passing by, Rayaz walked up to the man and offered to click a better picture for him.

“This is my first time flying”

As Rayaz took the phone, the passenger smiled and said, “This is my first time flying.”

Wanting to make the moment extra special, Rayaz suggested that the man shift his position so the aircraft would be visible in the background. He then clicked several photos, ensuring the passenger had a memorable keepsake from his first flight experience.

After handing the phone back, the man thanked him with a broad smile, clearly touched by the unexpected gesture.

Video receives warm response online

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Rayaz captioned it, “Delhi diaries, be the reason behind someone’s smile.”

The video quickly resonated with viewers, who praised the creator for recognising the significance of a seemingly ordinary moment. Many users said that thoughtful acts of kindness often leave a lasting impression, especially during important life milestones like a person's first flight.

Comments |

Several comments highlighted how a few moments of consideration can transform someone's travel experience into a cherished memory.

For many people, flying for the first time is an emotional milestone. Whether it's for work, education, family, or leisure, the experience often represents new opportunities and personal achievement. Capturing that moment with a memorable photograph becomes a keepsake that many treasure for years.