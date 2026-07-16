Bengaluru Man Strangles 4-Month Pregnant Wife With Dog Leash, Dies By Suicide

A 30-year-old man allegedly strangled his four-month pregnant wife to death with a nylon dog leash before using the same leash to die by suicide at their residence in Bengaluru's Channammanakere Achukattu area on Thursday, police said.

The deceased woman has been identified as Swapna, while the accused, Manoj, worked as a carpenter. Although the family hailed from Uttar Pradesh, Manoj was born and brought up in Bengaluru.

According to police, the couple had been married for nearly three years and lived in a joint family with Manoj's parents and other relatives. Investigators said Manoj had not reported to work for the past four days, and the couple had been frequently arguing in recent days.

Police said another quarrel reportedly broke out around noon inside their bedroom. During the altercation, Manoj allegedly used a red nylon dog leash to strangle his wife.

He is then believed to have used the same leash to hang himself from the ceiling fan inside the room.

Responding to the incident, police officers forced open the door after reaching the house and found Manoj hanging inside.

"The husband used a red nylon rope to strangulate his wife and later hanged himself from the ceiling fan using the same rope. The Inspector and the ACP reached the spot, had the door opened, and found the man hanging inside. The exact cause will be known after the investigation," police told PTI.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the deaths.