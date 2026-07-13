'Don't Spare Them, Mother': Bengaluru Teacher's Death Note Blames Husband For Alleged Harassment Before Suicide | X / @IamMGoudar

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old woman committed suicide at her residence in Bengaluru, leaving a death note wherein she has blamed her husband and in-laws for torture and harassment.

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"If I die, please don't spare them, mother," wrote the woman in an emotional death note before allegedly ending her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence. In the note, she allegedly held her husband and sister-in-law responsible for her death, accusing them of subjecting her to continuous harassment, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Shwetha, a native of Chikkamagaluru, who was residing at Sunkadakatte in the Kamakshipalya police station limits. She was working as a teacher at a private school in Bengaluru.

She had entered into a love marriage about four months ago.

According to police, Shwetha allegedly died by suicide at her residence under the jurisdiction of the Kamakshipalya police station. After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and recovered a handwritten death note.

According to police, Shwetha allegedly died by suicide at around 11 p.m. on Sunday by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her house.

In the note, Shwetha allegedly stated that persistent harassment by her husband and his sister had pushed her to take the extreme step. She wrote that she no longer wished to live because of the alleged abuse.

Addressing her mother in the note, Shwetha reportedly wrote, "If I die, please don't spare them, mother."

She also expressed remorse, writing, "I made a mistake. Please forgive me."

She further stated, "My husband and his sister are responsible for my death. In this background, I am tortured, and I don't have any wish to live any further. In case I take the decision to end my life, don't spare them."

Police said Shwetha had entered into a love marriage around four months ago. The couple got married at the Shakti Ganapathi Temple in Kamalanagar, Bengaluru, and had been living together since their marriage.

A case has been registered at the Kamakshipalya Police Station. The police have seized the purported suicide note and launched an investigation. Officials said the allegations made in the note are being verified, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

The exact circumstances leading to the incident are being probed.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

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