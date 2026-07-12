Man Dies By Suicide After Son’s Death, Daughter Goes Missing In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shattered by the death of his young son and the disappearance of his daughter, a 50-year-old auto-rickshaw driver allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance near a school in the Chhota Bangarda area under the Aerodrome police station limits.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Raghunath, a resident of Nat Colony. Before losing consciousness, he sent a suicide note to his family. By the time relatives traced him, he had already died.

Police said Raghunath had been battling severe emotional distress. His 22-year-old son was killed in a road accident 18 months ago, while his daughter recently went missing, following which a case was registered at the Bhanwarkuan police station.

In his final note, Raghunath absolved everyone of blame, saying he no longer had a reason to live. “I am deeply pained to leave my beloved wife alone in this vast world, but I have no other choice. Those I lived for have already left me,” the note read.

Raghunath, who also worked as a helper at Indore airport, is survived by his wife. Police have seized the note and launched an investigation.

Student ends life; wall note under probe

A 20-year-old BCA student and VFX trainee was found dead in her rented room in the MIG police station area in an apparent case of suicide.

A message written in English with chalk was found on the wall of the room, in which she blamed herself while also referring to her father and grandmother.

According to MIG police station in-charge CB Singh, the deceased was identified as Vaishnavi Banawade, a native of Rajgarh district.

She was a second-year BCA student at a private college and was also pursuing a professional VFX course near Chappan Dukan.

The incident came to light on Friday after an acquaintance became concerned when Vaishnavi did not answer repeated phone calls.

He went to her rented accommodation in Nehru Nagar and, after getting no response despite repeated knocks, informed the landlord. They opened the door and found her dead.

Police found her final message written on the wall. It read: “I want to die and I don't blame anyone for this. I blame myself because I am so unworthy. I love my boyfriend, mummy, and brother so much. It's my dad and dadi's fault. I love everyone.”

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death.