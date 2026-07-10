50 Years On, Sarangpur Transformer Still Going Strong In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an era when infrastructure is often replaced long before the end of its lifespan, a modest 20 MVA power transformer at the Sarangpur substation in Rajgarh district has quietly defied expectations.

Installed in 1976, the indigenous transformer has completed 50 years of uninterrupted service—twice the average operational life of a power transformer—emerging as a symbol of engineering excellence, meticulous maintenance and Malwa's development journey.

Owned by Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco), the transformer was manufactured by the erstwhile government-owned New Government Electrical Factory (NGEF), Bengaluru, a premier public sector enterprise established in 1956 with technical collaboration from Germany's AEG. Although NGEF ceased operations in 2002, its engineering legacy continues through installations such as the Sarangpur transformer.

For five decades, the transformer has supplied electricity to industrial, agricultural and domestic consumers across the region. It has withstood changing weather patterns, rising power demand and rapid technological advances while maintaining reliable performance. Its continued operation reflects an era when Malwa's industrial expansion was taking shape and quality engineering formed the backbone of long-term infrastructure.

Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said the transformer is far more than a machine made of steel, copper and insulating oil. At a time when the power sector is focused on maximising the life of critical assets amid rapid technological change, he said the Sarangpur transformer demonstrates how engineering excellence and disciplined maintenance can significantly extend the lifespan of vital infrastructure.

Engineers credit the achievement to decades of systematic maintenance by the erstwhile Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board, the Madhya Pradesh State Electricity Board and now MP Transco. Regular testing, preventive maintenance, balanced load management and strict adherence to technical standards have ensured the transformer's reliability. Maintenance of connected feeders by the power distribution company has also minimised external faults, reducing electrical and mechanical stress on the equipment.

The Sarangpur transformer is not an isolated example. MP Transco continues to operate 20 NGEF-manufactured transformers across its network, including one 160 MVA unit, five 40 MVA units and fourteen 20 MVA units. Each has delivered between 30 and 50 years of reliable service, underscoring the durability of indigenous engineering backed by sustained technical upkeep.

As it enters its sixth decade of service, the Sarangpur transformer stands as a testament to the enduring value of quality engineering and maintenance, earning its place as a golden chapter in Malwa's energy history.