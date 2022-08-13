Bengaluru man apologizes divyang delivery partner over impatient behaviour, full story inside

A Linkedin post suggested that a Bengaluru resident who got worried over his late delivery kept repeatedly calling his food delivery executive. However, when the customer realized that the delivery partner was specially abled, he apologised and tried to have a conversation with the man.

The Swiggy employee identified as Krishnappa Rathod seemed to be late to the customer Rohit Singh's place. It being Sunday with light drizzles at Rohit's side, he was waiting hungry to collect his order, that he had made via laying lazily on a comfortable bed. When the app reflected a delay in delivery, he took to reach out and enquire the status with Rathod. To this, the divyang man replied with a very comforting tone & telling me just 5 minutes more.

Later, here's what the Linkedin post narrates, "When I opened the door - I saw a person graciously smiling at me with the order in his hand." it can be learned that Rathod had earlier worked in a cafe', however, the man supported by crutches lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic. To earn his living and support his 3 children, he has happily embraced the job of a Swiggy delivery partner.

Here's the entire incident, check post: