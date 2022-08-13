e-Paper Get App

Bengaluru man apologizes divyang delivery partner over impatient behaviour, full story inside

When a customer realized that the delivery partner was specially abled, he apologised for the repeated calls and tried to strike a conversation with him. The Swiggy employee has been identified as Krishnappa Rathod.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
article-image

A Linkedin post suggested that a Bengaluru resident who got worried over his late delivery kept repeatedly calling his food delivery executive. However, when the customer realized that the delivery partner was specially abled, he apologised and tried to have a conversation with the man.

The Swiggy employee identified as Krishnappa Rathod seemed to be late to the customer Rohit Singh's place. It being Sunday with light drizzles at Rohit's side, he was waiting hungry to collect his order, that he had made via laying lazily on a comfortable bed. When the app reflected a delay in delivery, he took to reach out and enquire the status with Rathod. To this, the divyang man replied with a very comforting tone & telling me just 5 minutes more.

Later, here's what the Linkedin post narrates, "When I opened the door - I saw a person graciously smiling at me with the order in his hand." it can be learned that Rathod had earlier worked in a cafe', however, the man supported by crutches lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic. To earn his living and support his 3 children, he has happily embraced the job of a Swiggy delivery partner.

Here's the entire incident, check post:

Read Also
New Delhi: 7-year-old school boy turns Zomato delivery partner after father's accident, rides cycle...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralBengaluru man apologizes divyang delivery partner over impatient behaviour, full story inside

RECENT STORIES

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox patient, 22-yr-old woman admitted in LNJP

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox patient, 22-yr-old woman admitted in LNJP

Govt reinstates J&K IAS officer Shah Faesal as Deputy Secretary in Union Tourism Ministry

Govt reinstates J&K IAS officer Shah Faesal as Deputy Secretary in Union Tourism Ministry

Watch video: Drunk air hostess & 3 friends arrested for creating ruckus at Rajasthan restaurant

Watch video: Drunk air hostess & 3 friends arrested for creating ruckus at Rajasthan restaurant

See pics: PM Narendra Modi hosts India's Commonwealth Games 2022 medallists at his residence

See pics: PM Narendra Modi hosts India's Commonwealth Games 2022 medallists at his residence

‘I'll stick with India’: Ricky Ponting backs Men in Blue to edge out arch-rivals Pakistan in...

‘I'll stick with India’: Ricky Ponting backs Men in Blue to edge out arch-rivals Pakistan in...