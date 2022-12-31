e-Paper Get App
Bengaluru doctor saves man's life who suffers heart attack while shopping at IKEA; watch video

The video was posted by a Twitter user Rohit Dak and a user commented on the video that the Indian Education system must include such life-saving measures as part of the curriculum because not everyone can have a doctor around

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Many people suffer from heart attack these days. Some survive whereas some succumb to it. Some people get lucky when they get help on the right time and they survive. Posts related to such incidents often surface on the internet.

Either the patients are moved to a hospital or are coincidently saved by doctors or people who know how to administer CPR.

Recently, similar incident happened with a Bengaluru-based doctor who was shopping at Sweden furniture store IKEA. He jumped in to rescue a fellow shopper who suffered caridac arrest while shopping.

Twitter user Rohit Dak posted a video of the incident and his father was the samaritan who saved the shopper's life. He captioned it, "My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect !!!"

The video garnered nearly 194.6k views and 15.3k likes.

Watch the video below:

Many Twitter users commented on the video as well. Read their comments below:

article-image

