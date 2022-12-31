Bengaluru doctor saves man's life who suffers heart attack while shopping at IKEA; watch video

Many people suffer from heart attack these days. Some survive whereas some succumb to it. Some people get lucky when they get help on the right time and they survive. Posts related to such incidents often surface on the internet.

Either the patients are moved to a hospital or are coincidently saved by doctors or people who know how to administer CPR.

Recently, similar incident happened with a Bengaluru-based doctor who was shopping at Sweden furniture store IKEA. He jumped in to rescue a fellow shopper who suffered caridac arrest while shopping.

Twitter user Rohit Dak posted a video of the incident and his father was the samaritan who saved the shopper's life. He captioned it, "My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect !!!"

The video garnered nearly 194.6k views and 15.3k likes.

Watch the video below:

My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect !!! pic.twitter.com/QXpXTMBOya — Rohit Dak (@rohitdak) December 29, 2022

Many Twitter users commented on the video as well. Read their comments below:

Another cardiac incident, since last few months it has been numerous



It's good to see someone getting his pulse back — Rizu Jamm (@RizuJamm) December 30, 2022

Doctors are indeed representatives of God almighty. This also brings to point, it’s abt time, that Indian Education system includes such life saving measures as part of the curriculum, not everyone can be as luck as the man who had a Doctor around — Ritesh Nair (@RitNair) December 31, 2022

CPR training should be made mandatory at all educational institutions and offices — NaiduNallari🇮🇳 (@NallariNaidu) December 31, 2022

Kudos dad. Everyone can do it with few minutes of training. I am a trained & licensed to do first aid & CPR, I keep my license always renewed. India must include first aid & CPR, basic fire fighting, hygiene values etc. into the curriculums & workplaces and make it our culture. — Pivot Trader (@PivotLevel) December 31, 2022