 Bengaluru experiences rain in late April; netizens describe the weather as 'Natural AC'
Why should Mumbai have all the fun? With a cool breeze & cloudy sky, Bengaluru enjoyed a rain shower earlier on Saturday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Is it raining in your city? Both Mumbai and Bengaluru have reported rains and started trending on Twitter with citizens sharing videos and images of enjoying the pleasant weather there.

Why should Mumbai have all the fun? With a cool breeze & cloudy sky, Bengaluru enjoyed a rain shower earlier on Saturday. As soon as people from the IT hub witnessed raindrops during their drive or felt it from their balcony, they took to social media.

Take a look at some Twitter reactions on Bengaluru Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a yellow alert in three districts of Karnataka including Chikmagalur, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar. The unit also hinted at Bengaluru receiving light to moderate rainfall likely towards evening or night till April 30.

Mumbai also experienced light to moderate rain on Saturday that covered the Mumbai Metropolitan Area (MMR) including Thane on Saturday morning, bringing respite from the sweltering heat.

