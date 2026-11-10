Bengaluru Diwali Viral Video: Neighbourhood Clash Over Firecrackers, Elderly Man Seen Pushing Woman; Police Respond

A dispute between neighbours over the bursting of firecrackers in Bengaluru's Yelahanka has surfaced on social media, with a video showing a heated argument allegedly escalating into a physical confrontation. The footage captures an elderly man appearing to push a woman, who falls to the ground, following which she is seen being taken away on a stretcher.

The incident reportedly took place during Deepavali celebrations, with the disagreement arising over the bursting of firecrackers in the residential neighbourhood. The man recording the video can be heard claiming that he and his sisters were being threatened by their neighbours.

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The matter has since drawn the attention of Bengaluru City Police, who responded to the viral video by informing the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and the concerned local police station to take necessary action.

Watch: Bengaluru Neighbours' Argument Over Firecrackers Turns Physical

The video circulating on social media shows a group of neighbours involved in a heated exchange on a residential street. The man recording the incident is heard saying that he and his sisters were being threatened by the people around them.

He also tells the neighbours that he would record the situation, while some of those present appear to mock him as the argument continues.

As the confrontation unfolds, an elderly man is seen approaching one of the women, identified as the recorder's sister. The man appears to push her, following which she falls to the ground.

The footage then shows several people gathering around the woman. In the later part of the video, she is seen lying on a stretcher as people help transport her towards a vehicle.

Man Shares Hospital Documents After Woman Is Taken Away

Following the confrontation, the woman was reportedly taken to a hospital for medical attention. The man recording the incident later shared documents received from the hospital, claiming that his sister had been injured in the altercation.

The video also shows an ambulance-like vehicle at the spot and people helping move the woman on a stretcher.

However, the circulating footage does not capture the entire sequence of events leading to the confrontation. The claims made by the person recording the video and the circumstances surrounding the alleged push have not been independently established.

What Did Bengaluru Police Say?

Following the circulation of the video, Bengaluru City Police responded to the matter on social media.

The police said the video had been brought to the attention of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police and the concerned local police station in Yelahanka for necessary action.

The response indicates that the matter has been referred to the relevant police officials. However, no further details about an FIR, arrests or the outcome of the inquiry were available in the latest update provided.

Firecracker Disputes During Deepavali Celebrations

The incident has surfaced amid discussions over firecracker use, noise and violations of prescribed bursting timings during Deepavali celebrations in Bengaluru.

The dispute has also prompted reactions on social media, with users debating the confrontation and the circumstances in which the woman fell. While some questioned the woman's reaction, others called for the matter to be investigated and for accountability if the alleged physical assault is established.

The complete sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the confrontation remain to be established. Further details are awaited from the police.