Bengaluru Cops Catch Hold On Man New To City, Read His Chats And Find

A Reddit post addressed that Bengaluru cops caught hold of a newbie in the city and took bribe of ₹500 to leave him free. It is learned that a man who was looking out for a house in the IT hub was questioned by the local police who sneaked into all his chats. After finding the word "Weed" in one of his conversations, the police allegedly demanded money to let him go or informed of registering an FIR against him.

More about Reddit post

The incident was shared on the social media platform by his friend pointing out that the one who was caught hold by the cops doesn't smoke weed but due to fear indulged in paying the asked amount to the police. "When they found the word "weed" mentioned, they scared him by saying that they needed to take him for a medical check-up. My friend does not smoke weed. He didn't even have photos of weed just the word mentioned in one of the chats. He said they found nothing else after searching for over 30 mins," read the post.

"As they were taking him away, they refused to give him his phone so that he could call someone. Apparently, on the way, they demanded 500 rupees to let him go or to file an FIR. He panicked and gave them the money," it read further. Apart from what was mentioned by the friend, nothing else is known in this matter. So far, the police haven't responded adding details to the case.

Police action on drug peddling

Even in the past, the police have carried out operations by stopping people and searching for drug-related words on their phones. In one such case, the Hyderabad police checked terms like 'Ganja', and 'drugs' in commuters' WhatsApp chats during a random check in 2021 to curb drug peddling in the region.

