Bengaluru: 'Beggar' Speaks English, Comments On Einstein's 'Theory Of Relativity'; Truth Behind Viral Video Is Disturbing

Bengaluru beggar was once an engineer; video of him roaming drunk on city streets goes viral | Sharath Yuvaraja

Beggars are often seen asking for money while roaming on the streets or standing at traffic signals, but this man from Bengaluru instead shared his knowledge to woo a passerby. The conversation between a beggar in Bengaluru was not about wanting some money and providing it, rather much beyond it. Their talk was recorded on camera by an Instagrammer, who captured the man speaking in English and commenting on a Physics concept.

Instagram user Sharath Yuvaraj claimed to have spotted this person begging on the streets of the city, who started reflecting on one of the science concepts suggested by none other noted Theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.

The video showed the beggar mentioning about the 'Theory of Relativity' and giving his remark on it.

Engineer-beggar spotted in Bengaluru

"In 1904, he (Einstein) wrote this book 'Theory of Relativity'. First, he wrote the special theory of relativity. After that he wrote another theory of relativity which came after 10 years. Nothing worked. Nothing functioned. He was considered as a physicist", he was heard saying in the video, followed by also remembering Isaac Newton.

How did a man begging on the streets know so much about the key topics in science? The truth about the viral video is saddening, as it later claims the beggar to have been a well-educated engineer with academic degrees from abroad.

Academic degree from Germany...

"The well educated person who was a product engineer in Mindtree, Global village was found begging on the streets. He has done his MS from Frankfurt Germany after he lost his long term girlfriend and his parents he ended up like this", Sharath revealed while posting the video online. It was also stated that the man started drinking alcohol to escape the reality of the loss of his loved ones.

The video was uploaded on November 13 on Instagram and it has already gone viral with thousands of views. Knowing that the engineer is now begging on the streets and struggling for his basic needs, people felt it a really sad incident.

"He needs love he needs emotional support he needs something which is no longer available anymore in the world today...he is deep down broken from within losing his parents his life line he doesn't seem to want to talk his pain deep within he is educated but his mind is trying to escaping reality", netizens commented.