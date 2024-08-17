Bengaluru: Angry Over Performing Dangerous Stunts For Instagram Reels, Mob Throws Youth's Scooter Off Bridge; VIDEO Surfaces

Bengaluru: Angry Over Performing Dangerous Stunts For Instagram Reels, Mob Throws Youth's Scooter Off Bridge | X

Bengaluru: The passion of making reels has gripped the youth of the nation. They can go to any extent for shooting videos for Instagram reels to get famous on social media. They perform various stunts and put their lives in danger for a few likes and followers on social media. Many so-called influencers, get seriously injured and few also lose their lives in performing these stunts to get famous on the internet. In a similar incident, a youth was apprehended by the public while he was performing life threatening stunts on his scooter in the middle of the road in Bengaluru. The public took the matter into their own hands and decided to teach him a lesson.

They caught the rider who was making a video for Instagram reel while performing dangerous stunt on his speeding scooter and threw his bike off the bridge after which it was broken into pieces. A video of the people throwing the scooter off the bridge has hit the internet and since gone viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the scooter falls off the bridge and gets seriously damaged due to the forceful impact.

The incident reportedly occurred on the Tumakuru National Highway where the young man was riding his scooter dangerously while performing stunts for reels. The youth did not only put his life in danger but also endangered the lives of the other riders and pedestrians as he was performing the dangerous stunts. The mob which was angered due to his stunts, threw the scooter off the bridge and smashed it into pieces.

In another incident of a life getting into danger due to the obsession of making reels came to the fore from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in which a teenage girl fell off her balcony from the sixth floor of her building while shooting for a reel. Luckily, the girl did not lost her life, but suffered major injuries after falling off the sixth floor.

The girl's mobile phone slipped out of her hand while she was shooting a video and she fell off the balcony while trying to catch the mobile phone. The people present on the spot took the girl to a nearby hospital where she is receiving treatment for her injuries.