Bengal Guv-Sunil Chhetri incident: When Aussie players pushed Sharad Pawar off the stage after winning Champions Trophy, watch video

On Sunday, Bengaluru Football Club led by Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri won the Durand Cup final. In an after-match award presentation ceremony, La. Ganesan, the Governor of Manipur and West Bengal presented the Durand Cup trophy to Chhetri.
The minister is being trolled on Twitter after a video went viral that showed him pushing Chhetri during this event to be in proper frame in pictures being clicked while presenting the award to Chhetri.
The incident reminded Twitter users of an old video when Aussie players pushed Sharad Pawar off the stage after winning the Champions Trophy.
In 2006, the Australian team pushed then BCCI President Sharad Pawar off the dais after being presented with the Champions Trophy that they won after beating West Indies in Mumbai.
Ponting first pointed with his forefinger to Pawar to give away the trophy quickly. Once that was done, he stepped back to join his team mates while batsman Damien Martyn pushed Pawar off the dias.
Even, Dilip Vengsarkar, who was India’s chief cricket selector at the time criticised the Australian team and said, “You expect such behaviour from uneducated people. If they wanted to pose for photographs, they could have politely requested him. This is appalling.”
Ponting had later issued an unconditional apology to Pawar.
"If his feelings had been hurt, I and the team would like to apologise."
Pawar responded by saying that he had never intended to make an issue of the incident, and that was why no official complaint had been sent to Cricket Australia.
Now, this video went viral again amid video of the Bengal Governor pushing aside Sunil Chhetri, people feel that only Ricky Pointing knows how to treat the Indian politicians and are advising Chhetri to take some lessons from Pointing.
Reacting to the same post, Twitter user Anshul Saxena congratulated Aroop Biswas, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in West Bengal, for winning the Durand Cup 2022, as he was seen doing a similar gimmick.
