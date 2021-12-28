e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Update: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tests COVID-positive, admitted to hospital
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 10:10 AM IST

BB 13 fame Asim Riaz takes a dig at Shehnaaz Gill's dance videos; 'Who are you to judge?' react netizens

Shehnaaz was reportedly in a relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla, whose sudden demise in September left everyone in shock.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Mumbai: A video of Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill happily dancing at an engagement party went viral on social media. However, it seems it did not go down with her 'Bigg Boss 13' co-housemate Asim Riaz, who seemed to have taken a dig at her with a cryptic post on social media saying that "people get over loved ones so soon".

Without naming anyone, Asim wrote: "Just saw few dancing clips ... seriously people get over loved ones so soon. Kya baat kya baat... #Newworld."

What led next was fans slamming Asim for his tweet.

Take a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Shehnaaz was reportedly in a relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla, whose sudden demise in September left everyone in shock.

Shehnaaz had isolated herself after his death and only commenced work after a month to promote her Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Sidharth, a popular face on the Indian small-screen, passed away in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

With IANS Inputs

ALSO READ

Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh shot at by two men in Amritsar after he joined BJP,... Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh shot at by two men in Amritsar after he joined BJP,...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 10:10 AM IST
Advertisement