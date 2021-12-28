BB 13 fame Asim Riaz takes a dig at Shehnaaz Gill's dance videos; 'Who are you to judge?' react netizens

Mumbai: A video of Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill happily dancing at an engagement party went viral on social media. However, it seems it did not go down with her 'Bigg Boss 13' co-housemate Asim Riaz, who seemed to have taken a dig at her with a cryptic post on social media saying that "people get over loved ones so soon".

Without naming anyone, Asim wrote: "Just saw few dancing clips ... seriously people get over loved ones so soon. Kya baat kya baat... #Newworld."

Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon 👏

Kya baat

kya baat..…. #Newworld — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) December 27, 2021

What led next was fans slamming Asim for his tweet.

Take a look:

Genuinely, not expected this from you Asim. I was your die hard fan from last 2 years. Seriously giving taunt to someone who's try to move on from bad days..



I'm very happy to see her like this because I also going through from this pain of losing someone 💔



SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ — G H A U S I A (@ghausiatifa) December 27, 2021

So Mr.Riaz do u know what she might have felt being there?

What she might have felt coming back from there.

It was her manager's engagement

Do u expect her not to be there?

Pehle toh who are u to expect anything

And most importantly Adith was present (Sid's real brother unlike u) — Soulmates~~ (@saha_sanjhbati) December 27, 2021

Have always stood by you, given you the levy, tried to keep the brotherhood alive just coz Sid liked you. My Sid never liked wrong people. Today I have nothing to say. So disappointed Asim. Whoever this is for, everyone has the right to live their life the way they want to... — A 🤙🏽 (Sid 💫) (@BiggBossTw) December 27, 2021

Everyone is moving on re..U r making Song for Umar..i'm SidHearts but supporting Umar..

she also has right to move on & to stay happy becoz our life is temporary, we all learnt that on 2nd Sept.. . — 🅒🅐 🅡🅐🅚🅔🅢🅗 🇮🇳❤️ (@albelaindian) December 27, 2021

I'm proud that i haven't watched bb13 & that I've not known u or ever supported u because this tweet just makes me hate u. What u've said is so extremely hateful Asim i cannot even fully comprehend it. I haven't watched bb13 but still i feel so connected to sid & sana. But u <\3 — disha (exams near)(will participate in megatrends) (@d1shaprat1k) December 27, 2021

Oh acha aab tum bataogea kisko kya karnea hea nahi karnea hea agar yitna fikar hota na toh tum uskea sath kyu nahi thea jab woh jinda tha literally so cheap issea tumara character pata chalta hea aur bhai tumea hotea kon ho kisiko judge karnea wala badea ayea mahan bannea .. — Sonali🇳🇵🇳🇵 (Sidnaaz_The_Pure_Soul❤) (@SonaliDass1) December 27, 2021

nhi tell me one thing ...kee if you would have been invited to the party to tum rote baith ke? tumhare hisab se she must be crying all day?...right....kahi bhee jaye...kissi bhee party wgera mai she must be crying..



ye besharmo jaise tweet krna band krdo..engagement ke chkr mai — Shashank(Sidheart)..ShashNi❣️ (@Hulk_Sid) December 27, 2021

Toh kya rote bethe poori zindagi? Khud ki bachi kuchi zindagi zhand kar le jo ab humare bich h hi nahi? Depression me chale jaye? Kaam chhor de? Suicide kar le..???



Don't be so judgemental and let people their life as they want. — ɮʟօօʍ (@____Bloom_____) December 27, 2021

Shehnaaz was reportedly in a relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla, whose sudden demise in September left everyone in shock.

Shehnaaz had isolated herself after his death and only commenced work after a month to promote her Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Sidharth, a popular face on the Indian small-screen, passed away in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

With IANS Inputs

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 10:10 AM IST