Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh shot at by two men in Amritsar after he joined BJP, escapes unhurt

Popular 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shehnaaz Gill's father Santhok Singh Sukh was shot at after he took the political plunge and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to a report in News18, Santhok Singh Sukh was shot at in Amritsar when two men on a bike fired at him at around 8.30 pm on Saturday.

Reportedly, the shocking incident happened when Santhok Singh was on his way back from events in the city.

Fortunately, Santhok Singh escaped unhurt in the firing.

He claimed that his security persons stopped to use the bathroom when he was alone in the car and was shot at by two men on a motorbike.

While he was sitting inside the car, he rolled down the windows to identify the two men and that is when he was shot at. His security threw bricks at the men on bike who could not be captured as they fled from the crime scene.

Investigations in the matter are currently underway.

Meanwhile, his daughter Shehnaaz, was last seen in the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh'. She has been away from the limelight ever since Sidharth Shukla passed away.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 04:54 PM IST