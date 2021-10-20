e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 01:26 PM IST

'Battle for Punjab's future is on': Netizens question loyalty as Capt Amarinder Singh to form new party, hints at tie-up with BJP

FPJ Web Desk
Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh will launch a new political party soon to fight the forthcoming assembly polls in the state and is hopeful of a tie-up with BJP if the ongoing protest by farmer unions against three farm laws is resolved "in farmers' interest".

In a series of tweets by his media advisor Raveen Thukral, the former chief minister also said that he is also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, "particularly Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions".

Amarinder Singh, who had resigned last month as chief minister and had announced that he will be quitting the Congress, said he will soon announce the launch of his political party to serve the interests of Punjab and its people.

"'The battle for Punjab's future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who've been fighting for their survival for over a year': @capt_amarinder," Thukral said in a tweet.

"'Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers' interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions': @capt_amarinder," he added.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as Chief Minister last month and said he had been let down by the party leadership.

He had resigned ahead of Congress legislature party meeting which was called amid unending factional battles in the ruling Congress in the state.

Punjab is slated to go to the polls early next year and the Amarinder Singh resigning and deciding to float a new political party months before has added a new dimension to the poll arithmetic in the state.

With inputs from ANI.

