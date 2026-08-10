Bareilly Gym Dispute Turns Violent: Viral Video Shows Eunuch Allegedly Being Assaulted, 2 Arrested

Bareilly Gym Dispute Turns Violent: Viral Video Shows Eunuch Being Assaulted, 2 Arrested | X @voicesindians

A video showing a physical altercation involving a eunuch after a dispute at a gym in Bareilly has gone viral on social media, prompting police action. The incident took place at Helios Gym in the Rampur Garden area following a dispute over vehicle damage.

The disagreement escalated into a confrontation, with a viral video appearing to show some youths assaulting a eunuch. Third-gender individual Salman alias Mannu Sari has levelled serious allegations of assault against the gym owner and his associates and approached Kotwali police, seeking action in the matter.

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The police have registered a case at Kotwali police station under sections 191(2), 115(2), 352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case has been registered as FIR No. 381/2026.

According to the police notice, Arvani Sharma, son of Vinod Kumar and a resident of Rajendra Nagar under Prem Nagar police station, and Sanjeev Kumar, son of Surendra Pal Singh and a resident of Katra Chand Khan under Baradari police station, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Further legal proceedings are underway.